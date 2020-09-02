Editorial: Nebraska must take strong action against online harassment

She then posed a central question: “What happens to the next girl?”

As The World-Herald’s Alia Conley reported this week, the Omaha Police Department has since apologized and changed procedures to assure proper follow-up in such cases. Investigators have determined the case doesn’t meet the threshold for arresting the man on suspicion of sexual assault or fraud, but they still are investigating the case for online harassment.

Advocates have noted that help is available from the Women Center for Advancement at 402-345-7273 and Heartland Family Service at 402-553-3000.

Nebraska lawmakers in recent years have rightly devoted greater attention to providing legal protection against harassment and abuse. The state now requires a hearing for protection-order applications in cases of sexual assault or domestic violence, under legislation from State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha.

In addition, the Legislature has approved a proposal from State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln to make it a crime to threaten or harass someone by distributing sexual photos or videos of them or to distribute sexual photos of someone in an attempt to extort money. In the wake of the Carolus cases, senators must see if further adjustments in law are needed.

After all she’s suffered, Carolus writes, “it’s kind of hard to have faith in a system that failed me.” Nebraska authorities must work harder to see that that failure isn’t repeated.

