Editorial: Nebraska needs a law to remove criminals from office

Twice, once in 2020 for a couple of hours and again last fall, the sitting Dodge County attorney was in jail for drunken driving.

When Oliver Glass was sentenced for the first incident, the judge called him a “garden-variety drunk.” Authorities in the coming months alleged that he violated probation three times, and he was convicted of one instance. In the second DUI case, errors by the Fremont police led to a plea deal that let him avoid a conviction for second-offense aggravated DUI.

Amid all this, Glass was involved in a nasty incident with his ex-wife’s boyfriend, calling him and sending him drunken, threatening text messages in March 2020. (The boyfriend was convicted of misdemeanor assault for striking Glass the next month; federal prosecutors later indicted Glass, alleging he asked law officers to keep tabs on the rival.)

Glass resigned after the second DUI arrest and entered alcohol treatment. We wish him well in the quest for sobriety.

Our point today is this: Glass was pretty clearly compromised as a prosecutor, seemingly not reliable at times, perhaps suspect in the eyes of the court and, for a year or so, at risk of being in jail at the same time as defendants his office would prosecute. His conduct with the boyfriend, which his attorney wrote off as regrettable mistakes, raised grave questions about his judgment.

Yet no one could force him out of office. As an elected official, the county board had no power to remove him.

Nebraska has no law disqualifying a convicted criminal from office. An elected official at any level in Nebraska is not removed from office for even financial or violent crimes. A county attorney, mayor or state lawmaker could beat someone up, get probation and remain in office.

While Glass was subject to recall as a county official, that’s a difficult, time-consuming process.

It is not something that we need to expand in Nebraska, as a proposed constitutional amendment would do. State Sen. Tom Briese introduced the amendment to make the governor and state lawmakers subject to recall, as local elected officials are now.

In today’s polarized political environment, the provision runs the risk of enabling nearly constant efforts to redo election results, harass office holders and generally keep the populace in a political frenzy. It could put officials on near-constant campaign footing — and standing for election every four years is enough campaigning, advertising and fundraising.

Don’t like an attorney general’s opinion? Start the recall petitions! Don’t like the governor’s tax proposal? Recall!

We saw this kind of reaction in Lincoln over COVID issues. Recall should be for malfeasance, not to relitigate an election. We need to learn to live with the results of those.

We suggest a different approach that would apply to elected officials at all levels.

Adopt something like Pennsylvania’s law, which says, “Any person who pleads nolo contendere or guilty, or is convicted of extortion, embezzlement, bribery, malfeasance or misfeasance in office, or fraudulent conversion of public moneys or property, or for any misdemeanor in office, shall forfeit his office.”

About half of U.S. states have laws that remove elected officials from office for certain crimes, with at least nine also banning that person from public office for life.

The lifetime ban may be appropriate only for abuse of power, say bribery, but the idea of automatic ouster for conviction of serious crimes as lawmakers deem fit is clean and simple.

A few states have no recall provisions. We would keep the existing Nebraska provisions for recall of local officials because it’s a bad idea to take power away from citizens.

But we cannot support expansion of a system that carries the risk of making Nebraska state government a constant and costly political battleground.