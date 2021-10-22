Editorial: Nebraska needs this sensible election reform to provide public accountability

State Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln has introduced reform proposals to this effect in two different legislative sessions, but the bills have remained bottled up in the closely divided Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. Next year, the committee must end the stalemate and forward the proposal to the full Legislature for debate.

The 1913 law, known as the Honest Election Law, made sense at the time. The law was part of the effort by Nebraska and other states to promote a strong democracy in an era when political corruption raised major concern in the early 20th century. (It’s no secret that Omaha in that era had more than its share of shady political dealings.) The 1913 law, the thinking went, would place responsible-minded Nebraskans in charge, looking beyond partisan politics to safeguard the integrity of local voting procedures.

In our time, however, the current law is seen as doing the opposite: empowering a partisan figure, the governor, to place party loyalists in charge of election decisions in the three counties carrying the most demographic weight.

Everyone agrees they want sound election processes. Placing oversight over local elections in the hands of a locally elected official would help do just that.

