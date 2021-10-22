Editorial: Nebraska needs this sensible election reform to provide public accountability

The time has come for the Legislature to pass a reform: Remove the governor’s appointment authority of local election commissioners in Nebraska’s three most populous counties and put the decision in the hands of the people.
Such a step would hold local election commissioners directly accountable to voters. This reform makes sense in our era of heightened political division and cynicism. No longer would a governor be accused of self-serving partisanship by awarding the local election positions to party loyalists, a situation that only worsens the tremendous mistrust dividing many politically interested Nebraskans.
The Nebraska Constitution, after all, places great emphasis on the authority of voters to participate in state decision-making. This was a key reason why the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office concluded in a 2019 analysis that gubernatorial appointment of election commissioners likely violated the State Constitution.
The Nebraska Supreme Court this year ruled otherwise, saying that the 1913 law authorizing the appointments is constitutional. But that still leaves the door fully open for the Legislature to change the law. The Supreme Court opinion this summer made that clear: “We hold that the Legislature possesses the discretionary authority to create and define county offices, a power which includes the ability to define or identify who is a county officer.”
State Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln has introduced reform proposals to this effect in two different legislative sessions, but the bills have remained bottled up in the closely divided Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. Next year, the committee must end the stalemate and forward the proposal to the full Legislature for debate.
The 1913 law, known as the Honest Election Law, made sense at the time. The law was part of the effort by Nebraska and other states to promote a strong democracy in an era when political corruption raised major concern in the early 20th century. (It’s no secret that Omaha in that era had more than its share of shady political dealings.) The 1913 law, the thinking went, would place responsible-minded Nebraskans in charge, looking beyond partisan politics to safeguard the integrity of local voting procedures.
In our time, however, the current law is seen as doing the opposite: empowering a partisan figure, the governor, to place party loyalists in charge of election decisions in the three counties carrying the most demographic weight.
Everyone agrees they want sound election processes. Placing oversight over local elections in the hands of a locally elected official would help do just that.