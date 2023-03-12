It’s easy to see that Nebraska has a problem with a lack of affordable housing.

House prices have gone up so much in recent decades that it’s become harder for people in Omaha and elsewhere to move into the ranks of homeowners.

While households are earning more money these days, house prices have skyrocketed. From 2018 to 2021, for example, home prices grew more than three times faster than income.

The available pool of houses on the market at any one time has shrunk, and that’s especially true for the most affordable homes. New construction has not rebounded much since the Great Recession, and relatively few starter homes are being built. Rents for apartments are climbing, too.

This isn’t just an issue for people who aren’t able to find decent, affordable places either to rent or buy. It doesn’t just prevent more hard-working Nebraskans from gaining the stability and generational wealth that can come from owning a home.

It’s also a problem for Nebraska’s economic future, adding to the state’s existing challenge of filling jobs amid a workforce shortage.

Business leaders believe there are at least 50,000 jobs going unfilled in Nebraska because of a lack of available, qualified workers. But as Brian Sloane, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said: “If 50,000 people showed up in Nebraska today, we’d have nowhere for them to live.”

World-Herald reporter Henry J. Cordes examined the issue last week in the first installment of an occasional series on “The Affordable Housing Puzzle.” Cordes has been tracking the housing shortage for years. So has Omaha demographer David Drozd, who has identified a growing generational demand for housing as millennials became adults and started families. Despite that demand, new home starts in the Omaha metro areas have declined.

Last week, the Nebraska Legislature held a hearing on proposals that would invest more state dollars in stimulating construction of affordable housing in Nebraska. The state already has programs to do so, including low-interest loans to developers, but advocates say more help is needed.

One Lincoln builder illustrated the gap between the cost of housing and typical family budgets. He described how a family at the median income level in his city could afford a home costing about $225,000. But he calculated his cost to build a relatively modest 1,500-square-foot home at more than $330,000.

At this point, we’re not prepared to endorse any single legislative solution — in part because it seems obvious that getting enough affordable housing will take a combination of efforts involving state and local governments, the real estate industry, other businesses, nonprofit groups and the community at large.

Besides incentives and subsidies, for example, perhaps local communities need to be more open to changes in zoning regulations that might allow construction of affordable housing in places where such dwellings are currently not allowed.

But what’s clear now is that a growing group of our fellow Nebraskans are struggling to find decent housing that they can afford. And their struggles are holding back our state’s economic progress.

For both compassionate reasons as well as our own self interest, Nebraska needs to pay attention to this challenge and try to solve it.