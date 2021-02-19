Editorial: Nebraska officials must end the uncertainties about Medicaid expansion

In the wake of the 2018 vote, the Ricketts administration took two years to implement Medicaid expansion and adopted a two-tier system by which people would need to meet various work and community engagement requirements in order to receive full coverage. That approach spurred complaint from many Nebraskans, who emphasized that such a tiered system wasn’t part of the 2018 vote.

“We did not vote for a two-tiered system, work and wellness requirements, and changes to retroactive eligibility,” Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, wrote during a public comment period about the proposed policy. “Please honor the will of the citizens of Nebraska.” Khan is a former assistant surgeon general with the U.S. Public Health Service.

Under the Nebraska Constitution, a decision directly taken by the people carries particular weight in the governance of the state. The Constitution underscores that point by making it quite difficult for the Legislature to overturn any decision made via voter initiative or referendum — a two-thirds majority is required.

In other words, elected state officials must show particular deference to the people’s decision.