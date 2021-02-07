Editorial: Nebraska officials should move slowly, carefully in overseeing the casinos

Last fall, Nebraskans overwhelmingly approved casino legalization. Now the state is taking its first steps to lay the groundwork. At this early stage, it’s best for the state to proceed carefully. Lay a sensible regulatory foundation, yes. But as experience in other states demonstrates, it can take time for state officials to understand the complete policy structure to best address their state’s casino circumstances.

Let’s see how this initial stage develops — the customer demands that materialize, revenues generated, the effects for communities, the needs for follow-up regulations and policies. Then, armed with the needed information and experience, state officials can make proper deliberative decisions to address unanticipated circumstances and pursue sensible opportunities.

Here’s one example of the need to go slow: Nebraska casinos, to be located at horse tracks and on Native American property, haven’t even opened, but already interest groups have leaped forward to press the state for further gambling expansion — namely sports betting. Nebraska has enough on its gambling-policy plate without needlessly adding the complications of the sports betting issue.

State senators, you can serve Nebraska’s best interests this session by giving sports gambling proponents a strong stiff-arm.