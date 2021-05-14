Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies

Participants can pick up a physical stamp in their passport books or a digital one in the passport app on their phones. Prizes are issued depending on how many stamps you collect. Information on the 2021 stops and Passport booklet ordering is at https://nebraskapassport.com.

Last year was a tough year for Nebraska’s tourism industry, the state’s third biggest economic sector. Still, 1,188 people filled their passports with all 70 stamps and were rewarded with an assortment of T-shirts, license plate holders, magnets and vouchers for Nebraska lottery tickets.

The number of passport “champions” was actually up from 914 in 2019, and the number of stamps issued rose as well, although other measures were down during the pandemic.

Such passport programs can be successful in introducing people to new experiences. Nebraska also has a wine passport and a beef passport.

The real rewards for participants come in the experiences that bring a deeper appreciation of our state and its people.

It’s one thing to stop at these places and see what they look like. It’s another to meet the store owners or restaurant servers or museum guides and learn why their business or community history is important to them.