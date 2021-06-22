Editorial: Nebraska regulators must assert their power fully against election groups

Nebraska is far away from the two coasts, but less than a year from now, a tidal wave nonetheless will hit our state hard.

A tidal wave, that is, of out-of-state political money.

Political donors, conveniently hiding anonymously behind election law, will send a torrent of campaign cash flooding across Nebraska, seeking to influence voters’ decisions on the 2022 elections. Many statewide offices will be on the ballot. So will U.S. House members and about half the seats in the State Legislature. Plus, the statewide ballot may well contain important policy proposals.

The Nebraska Legislature long ago should have mustered the courage to change state election law to step up the reporting requirements for out-of-state political entities that send campaign donations flooding across the state. Nebraska election law ought to require identification of donors, for example. But for years, state senators have shied away from taking that responsible step.