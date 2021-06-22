Editorial: Nebraska regulators must assert their power fully against election groups

Nebraska is far away from the two coasts, but less than a year from now, a tidal wave nonetheless will hit our state hard.
A tidal wave, that is, of out-of-state political money.
Political donors, conveniently hiding anonymously behind election law, will send a torrent of campaign cash flooding across Nebraska, seeking to influence voters’ decisions on the 2022 elections. Many statewide offices will be on the ballot. So will U.S. House members and about half the seats in the State Legislature. Plus, the statewide ballot may well contain important policy proposals.
The Nebraska Legislature long ago should have mustered the courage to change state election law to step up the reporting requirements for out-of-state political entities that send campaign donations flooding across the state. Nebraska election law ought to require identification of donors, for example. But for years, state senators have shied away from taking that responsible step.
So, election after election, Nebraska voters receive campaign mailers — often with unsettling images and inflammatory rhetoric to smear a candidate — sent by groups that have only a Post Office box for an address and hide behind sweet-sounding names such as (these are made-up, but you get the point) Americans for a Wonderful World or Citizens Who Support Goodness. Each election season, such fliers arrive at Nebraska’s doorstep and are paid for in part by big-money out-of-state donors who have never set foot in Nebraska and are unlikely to ever do so. But their high-dollar donations — perhaps from Florida, perhaps from Texas, who knows — aim to exert long-distance interference in our state’s policy-making.
Yes, political donations are legal. But it really isn’t asking much to require identification of the donors. Yet, state senators continue in their callous refusal to take that responsible action.
State law does require out-of-state political advocacy groups to file periodic reports on their spending if it exceeds $10,000. Sometimes candidates or groups miss a deadline through a genuine mistake. But when a candidate or group demonstrates repeatedly neglects to file on time as required, the state regulatory body — the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission — is rightly empowered to impose a fee.
Recently, however, the commission ill served the public by reducing the financial penalty for an out-of-state nonprofit by some 90%. The nonprofit, Collective Prosperity, deals in big money — it directed a hefty $2.3 million into Nebraska alone last year to oppose the gambling proposals on the statewide ballot. Yet the group, with only a P.O. box in Ohio for its address, failed to submit its spending reports until Feb. 24 and March 8, well past the required filing deadlines. And the reports were filed only after the state sent two reminder letters. Collective Prosperity provided no public explanation of the delays.
Under a state formula, Collective Prosperity faced a fee of $231,300, but this month the Accountability and Disclosure Commission voted 6-3 to reduce the fee to a mere tenth of that: $23,130. Reasonable people can debate what specific amount is proper for the fee, but there should be no question that by shrinking it so radically, state regulators sent the wrong message to these massively funded out-of-state groups.
The important message Nebraska needs to send is this: This state will be vigilant in its monitoring and rigorous in asserting its regulatory powers to ensure proper behavior by political advocates.
A small fee of only $23,130 may be the highest fine yet levied by Nebraska election regulators, but to an entity as well funded and ambitious as Collective Prosperity, it’s a pittance.
Imposing the maximum fee or something close to it would have put high-dollar political organizations nationwide on alert that they can’t flout Nebraska election regulations without significant penalty. Instead, those groups will now conclude, “Hey, that state is a real pushover. We can do essentially as we please.”
Nebraska must do far better in asserting its full regulatory authority over these groups. The election-money tidal wave, after all, is only a few months away.