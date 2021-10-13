Editorial: Nebraska rightly honors the state's centuries-old Native heritage

In the 21st century, her life story continues to inspire Nebraskans. Joe Starita, a now-retired journalism professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who has written a biography of Picotte, points out the strength of her commitment in the face of multiple challenges:

“No matter how many diseases, no matter how many land grabs, no matter how much racial prejudice, no matter how much gender bias — none of those could stamp out Susan’s spirit. She was going to become a doctor, and it didn’t matter what 19th-century America thought of Indians and what the white male-dominated society thought about women.”

Picotte could have pursued high-paying positions in the medical profession, but she instead returned to the Omaha Reservation in northeast Nebraska to serve her people. There, she showed enormous dedication and vision in extending medical care in her area, for Omaha tribal members and for nearby Whites.

Not least, she became an energetic national advocate for Native tribes, especially in opposing land grabs of tribal lands.