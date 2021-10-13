Editorial: Nebraska rightly honors the state's centuries-old Native heritage

Long before Nebraska became a state, before the United States declared independence, before the empires of Rome and Alexander the Great began their ascent, before the first stone of the Great Pyramids was laid, Native peoples lived in what’s now known as Nebraska. Theirs is a history spanning 5,000 years.
They shared laughter and comforted each other amid sorrows. They persevered in the face of the region’s unpredictable mid-continental weather. They closely studied the natural world around them and demonstrated their reverence for it. They passed on culture, one of their most precious resources, to the next generation to appreciate and nurture.
They were a people of dignity and resourcefulness who persevered in the face of often-arduous circumstances.
Nebraska this week officially acknowledged that important legacy by beginning an annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. It was time of celebration for all the state’s tribes and for all Nebraskans. More than ever, Nebraskans can benefit by understanding and appreciating our shared humanity.
A highlight of the Monday events was the dedication in Lincoln of a statue of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte. A member of the Omaha tribe, Picotte (1865-1915) was the first Native American to earn a medical degree.
In the 21st century, her life story continues to inspire Nebraskans. Joe Starita, a now-retired journalism professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who has written a biography of Picotte, points out the strength of her commitment in the face of multiple challenges:
“No matter how many diseases, no matter how many land grabs, no matter how much racial prejudice, no matter how much gender bias — none of those could stamp out Susan’s spirit. She was going to become a doctor, and it didn’t matter what 19th-century America thought of Indians and what the white male-dominated society thought about women.”
Picotte could have pursued high-paying positions in the medical profession, but she instead returned to the Omaha Reservation in northeast Nebraska to serve her people. There, she showed enormous dedication and vision in extending medical care in her area, for Omaha tribal members and for nearby Whites.
Not least, she became an energetic national advocate for Native tribes, especially in opposing land grabs of tribal lands.
In recent years, it’s been heartening to see how Nebraskans from a wide range of backgrounds have come together to restore one of Picotte’s major achievements: the 33-room hospital, opened in 1913, on the Omaha Reservation. The National Historic Landmark building later fell into disrepair, but the current renovation is gradually bringing the structure back to life as a multi-use community facility.