Editorial: Nebraska schools have a central duty to keep students safe from sexual assault

A former security guard and coach at Omaha North High School will stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student. The assaults allegedly took place on school property and in hotel rooms over three years, eventually resulting in pregnancy for the student.
It will be up to the courts decide this case involving Ronald L. Powell, but the matter raises once again the obligation for Nebraska school districts to have policies and cultures in place to minimize the chances for inappropriate sexual conduct by educators.
An investigation in 2019 by The World-Herald found that since 2014, at least 56 certified educators in the state had been caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. The victimization included at least 74 students or recent high school graduates. In 41 cases, educators had sex or sexual contact with students.
Keeping students safe from such a violation is a central duty of Nebraska schools.
One of the most heinous instances of such abuse involved Gregory Sedlacek, a first-grade teacher at Fontenelle Elementary School. The court sentenced him in 2019 to serve 40-65 years in prison for molesting six students, age 6 and 7, at the school. The Omaha Public Schools board has approved more than $1.5 million in settlements stemming from Sedlacek’s assaults. OPS covers 25% of the cost, with an insurance carrier paying the rest.
In the wake of the Sedlacek case and The World-Herald investigation assembling statewide data, the Nebraska Legislature took several needed steps. It ended a loophole in Nebraska law by which it was legal for a teacher or coach to have sex with a student who is at least 16, although such action could result in revocation of the person’s teaching certificate. Such action by a Nebraska educator is now a violation of law, carrying the charge of sexual assault of a student. In making that change, Nebraska joined at least 22 other states, including Iowa.
Lawmakers also voted to require all Nebraska school districts to create a local policy prohibiting sexual contract between educators and students. Districts must have policies in place to keep students safe on school grounds and to restrict social media interaction between educators and students, to minimize the ability for “grooming” of vulnerable young people.
State senators had already tightened down, several years earlier, on the firm obligation of school districts to report allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct to authorities, rather than addressing the matter internally.
Parents and guardians send Nebraska young people to school with the expectation they will be kept safe. There is no higher obligation for our state’s school districts.