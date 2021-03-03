Editorial: Nebraska schools have a central duty to keep students safe from sexual assault

A former security guard and coach at Omaha North High School will stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student. The assaults allegedly took place on school property and in hotel rooms over three years, eventually resulting in pregnancy for the student.

It will be up to the courts decide this case involving Ronald L. Powell, but the matter raises once again the obligation for Nebraska school districts to have policies and cultures in place to minimize the chances for inappropriate sexual conduct by educators.

An investigation in 2019 by The World-Herald found that since 2014, at least 56 certified educators in the state had been caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. The victimization included at least 74 students or recent high school graduates. In 41 cases, educators had sex or sexual contact with students.

Keeping students safe from such a violation is a central duty of Nebraska schools.