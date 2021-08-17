Editorial: Nebraska should continue its tradition of welcome to refugees

Nebraska has long been a national leader in welcoming refugees. With an increase this year by President Joe Biden in the total refugee cap and a likely surge in Afghan refugees in the wake of the Taliban takeover, Nebraska should stand ready to provide support and welcome.

The largest number of refugees reside in our country’s high-population states, but Nebraska has ranked high per capita. In 2016, no other state had a higher rate, per capita, of accepting refugees. That year, Nebraska accepted 1,441 adults and children seeking refuge. Even after the Trump administration greatly reduced the annual refugee cap in 2017, Nebraska remained a top 10 state per capita.

Nebraska has decades of experience in opening the door to refugees. Service organizations, including Lutheran Family Services, the Refugee Empowerment Center and Catholic Social Services, have long demonstrated their expertise in such efforts.

Lincoln is home to our country’s largest community of the Middle East population group known as Yazidis. Lincoln provided vital support several years ago when Islamic State terrorists launched large-scale assaults on the Yazidi population in Iraq. The Yazidi experience in Lincoln demonstrates Nebraska’s capability and positive spirit in extending a hand of welcome to those fleeing brutality abroad.