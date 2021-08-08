Editorial: Nebraska should make all its young people feel respected and supported

Nebraska, everyone agrees, should send an important message to the state’s young people: We want you to stay. We want you to feel welcome. To feel respected and valued. To feel supported, so you regard yourself as a part of Nebraska and will choose to stay to make its future strong.

That message relates directly to the responsibility of families and schools to help young people develop a sense of understanding and empathy toward others. Just as families and schools should promote respect for everyone regardless of race or ethnicity, our society should encourage respect for others regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity. As part of that effort, it’s appropriate for the Nebraska State Board of Education to consider standards for sex education.

Ugly incidents sometimes arise at school events in which someone hurls insults at a student because of their race or ethnicity, and the school is right to make clear that such prejudice is unworthy of our society. The Westside school district, for example, has approved a policy to crack down on such behavior. The district is sending a needed message: Harassment of students due to their background is wrong. Every student should be made to feel they belong.