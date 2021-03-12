Editorial: Nebraska should move toward the growing U.S. mainstream on marijuana

It is The World-Herald’s view that recreational marijuana is both inevitable and proper public policy. States that have legalized the drug have realized significant tax revenue, the industry has brought investment and employment, and feared problems have not been greater than when marijuana was illegal.

A lot of people use pot whether it’s legal or not, and while this is an old argument, it is absolutely true that marijuana is vastly less dangerous than alcohol, which kills nearly 100,000 Americans each year — more than are killed by all other drugs combined, including opioids.

In America’s failed drug war, marijuana users, particularly people of color, have been casualties, with many in prison.

While we don’t think Nebraska is ready to go full-on Colorado, we do support both legislative proposals.

Any medical marijuana program must be tightly regulated, requiring that the origin of the drug be known, traced and taxed, and that product potency be tested.

Some states — Colorado and Michigan among them — legalized medical marijuana, but with scant regulation. Both states run much tighter regulatory ships now that they have legalized and taxed recreational sales.

Just as gambling proved to be in Nebraska’s November voting, marijuana is a political winner. The state should move toward the widening mainstream acceptance of that reality, reform its criminal justice approach, and begin setting up a tax and regulatory framework.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.