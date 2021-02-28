Editorial: Nebraska should pause on new prison and plan for broad criminal justice reform

Nebraska legislators face difficult and expensive choices in addressing the state’s prison problem.

While we agree that the situation is urgent, we also believe these decisions are too important to rush — even though action has been delayed for some years and even though the State Penitentiary in Lincoln is outdated and in need of renovation.

At a time when most states in the nation are lowering their inmate population, Nebraska’s prisons are dramatically and dangerously overcrowded.

Our prison crowding is second in the nation only to Alabama, with 1,800 more inmates than our facilities’ rated capacity. That’s down from 2,100 over capacity in 2019, but the state could face an influx of prisoners as courts catch up with sentencings delayed during the pandemic.

The Ricketts administration is asking lawmakers to spend nearly a quarter-billion dollars on a new, 1,600-bed prison, which, if built, still would leave the state with more inmates than its rated capacity.

We believe prison construction, at best, is only part of the solution.

Some senators are concerned about the price tag; some also are troubled by what they see as the Ricketts administration’s one-dimensional approach.