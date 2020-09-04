Editorial: Nebraska should permit added federal aid for food, unemployment

While Nebraska’s economy has fared better than most since the coronavirus hammered commerce in the spring, the pandemic isn’t over. Lower-wage service workers in particular are not all back to work, and these bits of federal assistance can make a tremendous difference for them.

On the food aid, the administration offers no substantive explanation for why it would not enable Nebraskans to get this help.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said, in part: “As restrictions have loosened and many Nebraskans began getting back to work, the numbers of those needing additional support began to decline. State programs will continue to return to their typical operations as we continue to return to a greater place of normalcy and work to get Nebraska growing. We encourage all residents who can and are able to get back to work to do so.”

It noted that Nebraska’s SNAP Next Step program can “help families in need achieve greater financial independence to live better lives.”

It’s great that many people are returning to work. It’s great that people who complete Nebraska’s Next Step program can see an increase of up to $14,500 in their annual income.