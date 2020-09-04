Editorial: Nebraska should permit added federal aid for food, unemployment

We are confident that if the federal government offered aid to businesses because of COVID-19, but required states to apply, Nebraska would sign up in a hurry.
So too, then, should the state take the necessary steps to allow federal money for individuals struggling to get by as the pandemic grinds on.
The World-Herald’s Martha Stoddard reported this week that our state is the only one in the nation not to have continued emergency supplemental food assistance after July.
Repeat: Nebraska is the only state not taking steps that would allow its neediest eligible individuals to receive up to $194 a month in food stamps, or, say, $646 for a household of four.
It is one of just two states not to have taken action needed for unemployed residents to get $300 a week in supplemental federal money under President Donald Trump’s executive order of Aug. 8.
Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration is reviewing the order, which provides the added jobless aid after an extra $600 per week in unemployment payments expired July 25. States have until Sept. 10 to apply for that, and 48 already have. South Dakota has rejected the aid.
While Nebraska’s economy has fared better than most since the coronavirus hammered commerce in the spring, the pandemic isn’t over. Lower-wage service workers in particular are not all back to work, and these bits of federal assistance can make a tremendous difference for them.
On the food aid, the administration offers no substantive explanation for why it would not enable Nebraskans to get this help.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said, in part: “As restrictions have loosened and many Nebraskans began getting back to work, the numbers of those needing additional support began to decline. State programs will continue to return to their typical operations as we continue to return to a greater place of normalcy and work to get Nebraska growing. We encourage all residents who can and are able to get back to work to do so.”
It noted that Nebraska’s SNAP Next Step program can “help families in need achieve greater financial independence to live better lives.”
It’s great that many people are returning to work. It’s great that people who complete Nebraska’s Next Step program can see an increase of up to $14,500 in their annual income.
That doesn’t put food on the table now or cover basics for those families still struggling. Being able to buy food in the coming weeks hardly provides a disincentive “to get back to work.”
Both the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and unemployment programs require people to show eligibility. The aid is a pittance of federal money.
Trump’s executive order recognized that many people remain unemployed because of the pandemic, through no fault of their own.
The Ricketts administration is out of step with the president and the rest of the nation on this aid, which provides a small safety net for the neediest among us. Step up, Nebraska; allow this aid.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!