Editorial: Nebraska should stake a claim to gambling revenue

From our offices in downtown Omaha, we can see Harrah’s, one of three Council Bluffs casinos that together brought in more than $400 million in gross revenue in fiscal 2019. Unless casinos are in a tourism destination, they rely on bettors from the nearest population center, meaning that Nebraskans are subsidizing Iowa tax relief, infrastructure, environmental programs, problem gambler assistance and more.

It only makes sense for Nebraska to capture some of that revenue for real needs here.

To achieve that, Nebraska ballots this fall include three related citizen initiative proposals: A constitutional amendment to allow gaming at horse racing tracks only; and two proposed laws to regulate gaming and tax the proceeds. The latter question imposes a 20% tax on gross gambling revenue of licensed operators, of which 70% would go to property tax relief, 25% to counties, and 2.5% to both problem gamblers assistance and the state general fund.

Supporters estimate that would mean about $45 million a year for property tax relief. That estimate would add about 16% to the state’s $275 million Property Tax Credit Cash Fund.

Property tax relief is a critical need in Nebraska, and chiefly for that reason, we support the ballot measures to approve casino gaming at horse tracks.