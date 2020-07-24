You are the owner of this article.
Editorial: Nebraska State Fair has hit a rough patch. Time to restore stability
071520_StateFairYarnBomb20_001_bjs.JPG (copy)

Getting ready for next month’s Nebraska State Fair, state fair workers, including (from left) front office worker Judy Trent, Chief of Sales and Service Jamie Parr and deputy of sales Janna Kuklis, decorate their tree as nonprofit organizations started yarn bombing trees along State Fair Boulevard, which is the main entrance to the fairgrounds in Grand Island. So far, 37 organizations have signed up with hopes of 50 participating before the state fair opens. 

 Barrett Stinson/The Grand Island Independent

The Nebraska State Fair is an asset of enormous value for our state.

It brings together Nebraskans to celebrate and understand the enduring importance of agriculture as an economic engine and a way of life. It nurtures the next generation of agricultural producers. It provides a well-run set of activities that bring Nebraskans together for fun and shared entertainment. In the decade since the fair relocated to Grand Island, the area’s volunteers have shown tremendous energy in helping make it a success.

Of late, however, the fair has fallen into difficulties. In addition to the COVID-19 challenge now, last year’s torrential rains reduced attendance and left the organization more than $1.5 million in the hole. The fair board laid off nearly half its staff and took out a $1.1 million line of credit, strengthening its finances.

A new state audit, addressing general concerns raised last year, found that a company created by its former finance chief received payments of nearly $150,000 over the past year, among various financial irregularities. It’s imperative that such abusive practices receive proper punishment.

The State Fair faces steep challenges. Leaders must restore it to proper health.

