Editorial: Nebraska State Fair's focus on youth is the right priority

The coronavirus has created big headaches for this year’s Nebraska State Fair, but give fair leaders and supporters credit. They have the right priorities for the 2020 event in Grand Island. It will be a greatly slimmed down fair, starting Friday, that concentrates on youth participants.

Those children and teenagers — the future of Nebraska agriculture — have devoted enormous energy and attention to raising their animals for State Fair competition. The fair, in its 151st year, will not let them down. The fair’s annual youth events also include competitions in skills such as cooking and identification of insects and grasses.

“This is a huge part of our mission,” Fair Board chair Beth Smith told The World-Herald. “We’re doing this for the kids.” The fair’s annual 4-H and FFA competitions, she notes, are “like a state championship.”

“This is their basketball. This is their volleyball,” said Bill Ogg, the fair’s executive director.

Given the coronavirus situation, fair officials and staff have coordinated in detail with the Central District Health Department to ensure proper safety measures for participants and visitors.