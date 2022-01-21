Editorial: Nebraska steps up to help victims of sex trafficking

More than half of the sex trafficking prosecutions in Nebraska’s history have been filed in the past two years, but the state hasn’t stopped there.

Critically, Nebraska is administering a three-year, $1.5 million federal grant to help victims of trafficking. “Survivors need care, resources and support after experiencing such profound trauma,” Ricketts notes.

The state also has worked hard to help identify trafficking. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force within the Attorney General’s Office trained more 6,800 people in 2021. The reach is smart — from public safety workers to chiropractors, rural electricians, school counselors, students, parks workers and more.

All of us can help by being aware that trafficking is real in our cities, small towns and along Interstate highways. A tip in Brainard, population 420, led to a prosecution, and Quinn’s exploitation of the teen was centered in small towns.

Anyone who suspects having encountered a sex trafficking victim should call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.