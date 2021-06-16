Editorial: Nebraska summer interns are strengthening communities across the state

Partners for the internships include University of Nebraska Extension; Nebraska Honors; the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication program; and the Center for Civic Engagement.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Rural Futures Institute also has an encouraging history through its longstanding Rural Fellows initiative. This year, the program has its largest class of student fellows — 35 men and women — working in 17 communities. The Rural Fellows program focuses on a range of community needs, including business development, early childhood education, entrepreneurship, community marketing, mental health services and inclusive leadership development.

In Schuyler, Rural Fellows are working with community leaders to build business relationships across the community’s ethnic range; develop welcome information for families new to town; add downtown businesses to Google Maps; and provide social media training for local businesses.

In Ord, students are working on a community storytelling project. Ord will use the material from community members to recruit newcomers and workers and boost community education and community connections. The students are also researching resources available through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to increase housing access.