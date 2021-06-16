Editorial: Nebraska summer interns are strengthening communities across the state

Retaining our young people is a key need for Nebraska. So is strengthening our communities, large and small. Each summer, fortunately, brings progress on both those scores as young Nebraskans work on civic projects through internships. That work helps these young men and women better understand our state, strengthen their ties to communities and build future leadership for Nebraska.
Nineteen Nebraska college students, for example, are working this summer with local civic groups affiliated with the Nebraska Community Foundation. NCF expanded its Hometown Interns program for this year following the positive experiences for 13 Nebraska interns last summer. Here are some examples of community projects for this summer:
Connor Rosfeld, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, is working with the community fund in Callaway, his hometown, to establish a donor database, help plan a fall fundraiser, work with the village’s economic director and help prepare newsletters.
James Mockry, a student at York College, is helping the McCook Community Foundation Fund develop an updated community asset map. He will also help create a virtual tour of McCook’s Heritage Square.
Austin Truex, a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, is splitting his time between the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund and Northeast Nebraska Growing Together, focusing on community marketing.
Partners for the internships include University of Nebraska Extension; Nebraska Honors; the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication program; and the Center for Civic Engagement.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Rural Futures Institute also has an encouraging history through its longstanding Rural Fellows initiative. This year, the program has its largest class of student fellows — 35 men and women — working in 17 communities. The Rural Fellows program focuses on a range of community needs, including business development, early childhood education, entrepreneurship, community marketing, mental health services and inclusive leadership development.
In Schuyler, Rural Fellows are working with community leaders to build business relationships across the community’s ethnic range; develop welcome information for families new to town; add downtown businesses to Google Maps; and provide social media training for local businesses.
In Ord, students are working on a community storytelling project. Ord will use the material from community members to recruit newcomers and workers and boost community education and community connections. The students are also researching resources available through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to increase housing access.
In Imperial, fellows are working to market the community to new and returning residents, noting assets such as gigabit fiber internet. They are surveying residents about the need for additional child care providers and developing strategies to address that need, including the potential for a new early childhood education center. Other projects include development or renovation of baseball/softball fields and a soccer field, and developing the City Square.