Editorial: Nebraska, take these steps to restrain negative political trends for 2022 election

Second, require that donors to shadowy political PACs identify themselves.

These actions, although no panacea, can help Nebraska lessen the harm from a set of troubling political dynamics for the 2022 state legislative elections. Term limits are pushing out a ton of key state senators, and partisan and ideological forces are mobilizing to spend big on candidates they support, to exert as much post-election influence as possible. Gubernatorial candidates, looking to influence the Legislature, will likely spread donations among legislative contenders. Shadowy political groups, whose donors can cloak themselves in anonymity, already funnel major sums into Nebraska elections and are certain to do so next year.

Campaigning for the Legislature has become an increasingly costly endeavor, and it’s likely the hard-fought 2022 campaigns will push the average cost even higher. The average spent to win a seat in the Legislature in 2020 was $144,000, The World-Herald’s Martha Stoddard reports. That was an increase of 29% from 2018 to 2020 — which was on top of the 28% increase from 2016 to 2018.