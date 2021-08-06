Editorial: Nebraska, take these steps to restrain negative political trends for 2022 election

The elections for the Nebraska Legislature next year are likely to be a kind of political Armageddon. Conditions will almost surely raise already steep campaign costs to new heights. And political dynamics will encourage many candidates to adopt extreme policy positions and dysfunctional Congress-style habits, risking harm to Nebraska politics.
Strongly contested elections are part of a democracy, and ideological debate in a free society is important and beneficial. Nebraska should always welcome such a competition of ideas. But it’s also in Nebraska’s public interest to promote a constructive politics — the opposite, that is, of the destructive, anger-driven politics on daily display on cable TV and in social media.
Nebraska will be ill served if our election requirements are so lax that they give the political extremes carte blanche next year to push our state’s politics into even greater polarization. Nebraska should take two steps to help restrain the worst impulses in our politics.
First, set a limit on how much an individual or political action committee can contribute per election. Nebraska is one of only 11 states that impose no limit, according to the compilation from the National Conference of State Legislatures. In Kansas, an individual or PAC can contribute no more than $500 per year to a state House candidate or $1,000 to a state Senate candidate. The limit is $1,000 in South Dakota for any state legislative candidate. In Missouri, the cap is $2,600.
Second, require that donors to shadowy political PACs identify themselves.
These actions, although no panacea, can help Nebraska lessen the harm from a set of troubling political dynamics for the 2022 state legislative elections. Term limits are pushing out a ton of key state senators, and partisan and ideological forces are mobilizing to spend big on candidates they support, to exert as much post-election influence as possible. Gubernatorial candidates, looking to influence the Legislature, will likely spread donations among legislative contenders. Shadowy political groups, whose donors can cloak themselves in anonymity, already funnel major sums into Nebraska elections and are certain to do so next year.
Campaigning for the Legislature has become an increasingly costly endeavor, and it’s likely the hard-fought 2022 campaigns will push the average cost even higher. The average spent to win a seat in the Legislature in 2020 was $144,000, The World-Herald’s Martha Stoddard reports. That was an increase of 29% from 2018 to 2020 — which was on top of the 28% increase from 2016 to 2018.
Given the general political competition, an upward trend in election costs isn’t a surprise. But the magnitude of the increase is troubling. If this trend continues, running to serve in the Legislature — for a position that currently pays only $12,000 a year — will become absurdly expensive, requiring candidates to spend an extraordinary amount of time fundraising, in the fashion of U.S. House candidates. Such a trend would be one more factor, alongside the low pay, discouraging capable Nebraskans, regardless of party, from running.
A key reason for the increased campaign costs is the proliferation of political groups that face no spending limitations or identification requirements for donors. Those shadow groups — many of whose wealthy donors know nothing about Nebraska’s specific needs and will never set foot in the state — tend to promote ideological extremism and a polarized Congress-style approach to politics.
Putting some restraint on these negative trends, through contribution limits and donor identification, can help keep the Legislature from falling into rancor and stalemate. The stakes for Nebraska’s future could hardly be higher.