Editorial: Nebraska veterans group plans a worthy salute to the state's Vietnam veterans

The Vietnam War triggered fierce division in our country. The resulting ill will and tumult cast a regrettable shadow over how to recognize the Americans who served. There were no grand ticker tape parades to honor their time in Southeast Asia. It’s taken decades for the country to move past the bitterness of that era and extend a proper salute to veterans from the

conflict.

Which makes the efforts of a Nebraska group known as the Nebraska Vietnam Veteran Memorial Foundation especially laudable.

The group, at nvvmf.org, aims to create a memorial in Papillion, using a wall design reminiscent of but still distinctive from the famous Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., to honor the 396 Nebraskans who gave their lives in the war. One side of the wall will list the names of the Nebraska war dead. The other side will feature tile squares dedicated to each fallen service member, with a photo, date of death and a QR barcode that links to a page on the foundation’s website that includes more biographical information.

The site will include a UH-1 Huey medical helicopter, which has been donated by a veterans group in Vermont.

Major financial donations have given the project new momentum. It will be a worthy salute to the sacrifice made by Nebraskans and to the service of those still with us.

