Editorial: Nebraska voters deserve respect from politicians, not lame excuses

Political campaigns are important. They can help voters learn about candidates and issues, so citizens can make informed choices about the people who will represent and lead them. At its best, the political process can be a noble undertaking.
And then last week we saw some examples of … the opposite.
Of course, we’ve all become quite familiar with the campaign TV ads and bulk-mail flyers that traffic in half-truths and out-of-context quotes. Most citizens know that those ads aren’t the best way to gain balanced, fact-based information, but sadly they seem to be effective.
And sure, it’s expected that political operatives will try to spin reality, especially when some bad news comes out about their candidate.
Even so, it remains disrespectful to voters when political folks abuse the process and grossly misrepresent the truth.
People are also reading…
In Lincoln, for example, the conservative American Federation for Children published an attack flyer against a candidate for the Nebraska Legislature, George Dungan. It included weird, goofy photos intended to make Dungan look weird and goofy.
One problem: the photos weren’t of Dungan. They were photos of a friend of his, taken a decade earlier.
Incredibly, when informed the photos weren’t of their target, the group’s state director, Lauren Garcia, stood by the decision to publish them. She claimed “it’s reasonable to conclude the photos posted by Mr. Dungan are of himself.”
Nope. Not reasonable at all. Know what else isn’t reasonable? Refusing to apologize for such deception, intentional or not.
On the other side of the aisle, we saw a state Democratic Party official attempt to dismiss serious background-check findings about one of the party’s candidate, using the age-old ploy of attacking the messenger.
Last Sunday, The World-Herald published a story about Dave Pantos, who is running for Douglas County attorney. Reporter Todd Cooper found that Pantos had been forced to leave his job heading Legal Aid of Nebraska by the organization’s board after he had an affair with a subordinate he promoted. After initially denying the story, Pantos came back to Cooper two days later to admit the affair but denied promoting the woman because of it.
Douglas County voters can decide for themselves whether that aspect of Pantos’ record should be an important factor in their vote for county attorney. It’s certainly something they should know before the election and it’s something that a newspaper ought to report.
Evidently, Democratic Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb disagrees. In a tweet to her 23,700 followers last Sunday, she wrote: “Todd Cooper at the OWH just did a GOP hit job on @dpantos – an unsourced, unfair hit job on a consensual relationship he had 10 years ago. So I guess we will see hit pieces on Republicans next? Or is that only left to Dems who are beating Trump Republicans?”
Nope. Not “unsourced” at all. And it’s sad that Kleeb was reduced to falsely claiming that a legitimate news article about her candidate was “a GOP hit job.”
Cooper interviewed three attorneys who were intimately aware of the inner workings of Legal Aid — as well as Pantos himself, who eventually admitted the affair. While we won’t reveal our sources, everyone Cooper talked to for the Pantos story is a Democrat.
By the way, Republican officials who have gotten into hot water in recent years might be surprised to learn from Kleeb that The World-Herald gave them a free pass. (See Jeff Fortenberry, Mike Groene, Bill Kintner and others.)
Just last month, in fact, Cooper broke the story of a Republican-appointed judge who resigned in Dodge County amid questions about his relationship with a meth defendant.
Politics can be a tough business. The stakes often are high, so perhaps it’s understandable that political operatives will try to deflect attention from their campaign blunders or their candidate’s mistakes.
But we hope people see though the lame excuses and transparent efforts to shift blame.
Voters deserve more honesty and respect from our politicians and the people who work for them.
OWH Public Pulse September 2022
Pulse writer says Scott Frost's loyalty to his assistant coaches may have led to the Huskers coach's downfall at UNL.
Pulse writer says the public hearing about local property tax increases was a waste of time.
Pulse writer says HR 8717 will improve the long-term solvency of Social Security.
Candidate Angie Lauritsen is truly capable of rising above partisan politics if elected to Legislative District 36, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer questions the sense of fairness of the Nebraska Board of Pardons in the case of Earnest Jackson.
The University of Nebraska should stop wasting time and money and give the head coaching job to Mickey Joseph for the next five years, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says the formation of Charles Herbster's new PAC will make the Nebraska Legislature more partisan.
The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Husker football; Biden's divisive message; Disparities in healthcare access
Pulse writers give their thoughts on the the state of Husker football.
Pulse writer offers perspective as the parent of an LGBTQIA child.
Pulse writer praises editors of Lee Enterprises’ Nebraska daily newspapers for standing up for student journalists.
Nebraska's judicial accountability and oversight system is in need of significant reform, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Student loan forgiveness an economic drag; Support for Bacon; Unicameral anniversary
Pulse writer says President Biden's plan for forgiving student loans will create a drag on the economy.
The Public Pulse: Pillen is censoring himself; Thoughts on Scott Frost; National Assisted Living Week
Pulse writer says a debate is the best place and an most efficient way for candidates to convey their message to Nebraskans.
Tony Vargas brings a perspective that can better represent the interests of District 2, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer sounds off on Husker football, and offers to be the next head coach.
The Public Pulse: Paper carrier celebrates 50 years; Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month; NU fight song
Pulse writers give praise to hard-working newspaper carrier celebrating 50 years.
Congressman Bacon has a dismal voting record on Labor and Retiree issues, Pulse writer says.
Downtown jazz club is a “Jewell” in our midst, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Praise for religious-order schools; Value of home visiting program; The house of Husker football
Pulse writers praise Creighton Prep and Marian high schools for setting their own policies on gender identity.
Cancelling thousands of dollars of federal student loan debt is a mistake, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Malcolm X deserves to be the next induction into Nebraska's Hall of Fame.
Pulse writer says Nebraskans deserve a full investigation into the ethanol plant blamed for illness and widespread contamination in Mead.
Student journalists at Grand Island Northwest High School should be proud of their work, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer was inspired by article on Duane Hansen paddling an 846-pound pumpkin 38 miles down the Missouri River.
Pulse writer says that student loans should be the responsibility of the students, not the taxpayers.
Pulse writer says look to Husker volleyball to brighten your mood.