Editorial: Nebraskans have worked together against the opioid threat. Keep up the fight

Containing COVID-19 is rightly our country’s priority at present, but another public health threat — opioid addiction — still looms large in much of the country. Over the past decade Nebraskans, to their credit, have joined together multiple times to take action against it. The latest step came this week with action at the State Legislature.

Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha won final approval for her proposal to create a state fund for money Nebraska may receive from a federal Department of Justice lawsuit against opioid manufacturers accused of deceptive advertising. The verdict or settlement will set the exact use of the money, which will surely be directed to address opioid addiction. Howard’s bill requires an annual report on how the funds were distributed and the outcomes achieved.

During her eight years in the Legislature, Howard, the current chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Committee, has worked with colleagues on a variety of bills to address the opioid problem. Such work builds on initial steps taken in 2011 when Howard’s mother, Gwen — a state senator at the time —sponsored legislation to begin a prescription drug monitoring program in Nebraska.