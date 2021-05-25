Editorial: Nebraskans, let's rally behind boosting the state's vaccination rate

Gov. Pete Ricketts, to his credit, has long stressed the need for Nebraskans to get vaccinated. His continued push can be a major help in boosting the state’s vaccination rate.

Nebraskans can take pride that our state is home to some of our country’s most experienced and respected medical experts on the complex science of deadly viruses. Those specialists contribute in major ways to the national and global discussion on containing the COVID threat.

Getting “the shot” not only protects oneself — it also protects others from exposure to the disease. The vaccinations so far have helped our country begin to take steps toward needed herd immunity — but we’re not there yet. A significant portion of the population, here and nationally, remains either uncertain of vaccination or outright hostile to it.

But as Mark Rupp, chief of the infectious diseases division at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, has noted, “If you have not been fully vaccinated, you are still part of the problem. You may be unwittingly infected, you may be shedding the virus, you may be spreading it to other people.”