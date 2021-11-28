Editorial: Nebraskans should reject radical overhaul of state education board, department

Instead, the sound way to provide needed accountability of public officials is through elections — and the members of the State Board of Education are elected. This rightly requires incumbent members to explain and defend how they have approached their duties. The voters then make up their minds at the ballot box in a collective, democratic decision. That is a far better way to determine whether a member of the board should be re-elected than by having the governor make the decision unilaterally.

Nebraska has a state Department of Education that performs its duties responsibly and efficiently. Department staff demonstrate respect for local authority and work constructively with our state’s remarkably wide range of school districts, from large, urbanized districts to small, rural ones. Matthew Blomstedt, the state education commissioner, is superbly well informed about school policy and Nebraska educational needs. He handles his duties with impressive dedication and professionalism. There is no need to make the commissioner and department staff mere agents of gubernatorial authority.