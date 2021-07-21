Editorial: Nebraskans shouldn't have to pay for political showboating on Texas border

The states provide only vague descriptions of how their troopers are helping staunch illegal immigration or how they are helping Texas authorities manage the situation. It’s hard to imagine how fewer than 100 state patrol officers from a few other Republican states, operating in unfamiliar terrain, are making a material difference.

No, it’s a stunt.

Illegal crossings of the southern border are, indeed, high and must be addressed. June’s count of 180,000 represents a two-decade high and tops the peak of 150,000 in a month during the Trump administration. Texas and Arizona governors weren’t asking their Republican peers for help then, though. That request came only after political points could be scored attacking the Biden administration’s failure to control a decades-old struggle in its first six months in office.

The United States desperately needs immigration reform, yet another issue where our sclerotic Congress has been unable to make progress. What we are getting instead is more polarized gamesmanship.