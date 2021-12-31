Editorial: Nebraska's amazingly low jobless rate highlights need for more workers

We are grateful and impressed about Nebraska’s economic state at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic — but also recognize warning signs that dare not be ignored. We have jobs for workers, but not enough workers for our jobs.

How can Nebraskans not crow about the lowest-ever U.S. state unemployment rate since data collection began in 1976?

November’s 1.8% jobless level — down even from October’s record 1.9% — comes with one of the nation’s highest workforce participation rates. Urban joblessness, not seasonally adjusted as the state number is, clocks in even lower.

We agree with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ assessment that the record reflects “the unwavering resilience and work ethic that define us as Nebraskans.”

It’s hard not to celebrate this, including the fact that it reflects sufficient diversity in the state’s economy to weather downturns.