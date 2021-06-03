Editorial: Nebraska's flag is nearly 100 years old. Should it be updated?

We tend to agree — even at nearly a century old, the flag is what it is. We have the iconic sower atop the Capitol and the blacksmith in the center of our state flag. More than half of other states also display their seal — nothing’s the matter with Kansas’ flag, so why would Nebraska need some edgy, arty design like Colorado or Arizona?

Certainly, Nebraska’s seal is visually busy. Even older than the flag, the seal adopted upon Nebraska statehood in 1867 has too much going on to be read at a distance.

The blacksmith is meant to represent the mechanical arts. The settler’s cabin, sheaves of wheat and stalks of corn represent agriculture. The seal features primary modes of transportation at the time of statehood — a steamboat on the Missouri River and a train headed west toward the Rockies.

Talking about it, besides being a fourth-grade history lesson, is a good conversation about Nebraska’s roots and what’s important to its people.

We can play along.

Whatever happens, we insist that the motto remain. “Equality before the law” is a beautiful and ageless American principle. Let’s strive to make it so. If changing the flag is a must, we’d be fine with a flag showing our beautiful Capitol and those words alone.