Editorial: Nebraska's flag is nearly 100 years old. Should it be updated?

Of the many things to worry about or that might need changed in the world, we don’t put Nebraska’s state flag at the top of the pole.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln junior Jack Sokolik is among those bothered by the design of the flag, which was formally adopted by the Legislature in 1925. The official language was, “There is hereby designated a banner for the State of Nebraska which shall consist of a reproduction of the great seal of the state, charged on the center in gold and silver on a field of national blue.”
Sokolik — and we applaud his civic engagement and interest — deems the prominence of the seal over our elegant state motto, “Equality before the law,” as “a big middle finger when it comes to good design.”
He is among more than 50 people to have submitted alternative flag designs to a website dedicated to Nebraska’s flag.
It’s mostly an academic exercise — the Legislature has shown no interest in changing the flag, even after it was flown upside down for 10 days in 2017 at the State Capitol, of all places.
We tend to agree — even at nearly a century old, the flag is what it is. We have the iconic sower atop the Capitol and the blacksmith in the center of our state flag. More than half of other states also display their seal — nothing’s the matter with Kansas’ flag, so why would Nebraska need some edgy, arty design like Colorado or Arizona?
Certainly, Nebraska’s seal is visually busy. Even older than the flag, the seal adopted upon Nebraska statehood in 1867 has too much going on to be read at a distance.
The blacksmith is meant to represent the mechanical arts. The settler’s cabin, sheaves of wheat and stalks of corn represent agriculture. The seal features primary modes of transportation at the time of statehood — a steamboat on the Missouri River and a train headed west toward the Rockies.
Talking about it, besides being a fourth-grade history lesson, is a good conversation about Nebraska’s roots and what’s important to its people.
We can play along.
Whatever happens, we insist that the motto remain. “Equality before the law” is a beautiful and ageless American principle. Let’s strive to make it so. If changing the flag is a must, we’d be fine with a flag showing our beautiful Capitol and those words alone.
Now let’s take a flight of fancy.
What symbolizes Nebraska today?
Among many choices, let’s go with Husker football, beef and guns — since Gov. Pete Ricketts declared this a Second Amendment sanctuary state.
So let’s envision a rendering of Memorial Stadium on a red banner with Angus grazing at the stadium base and a nice display of modern firearms overhead. Who could disagree with that (we said, with our editorial tongue firmly in our editorial cheek)?
Or we could just leave well enough alone, because someone will be unhappy no matter what.
