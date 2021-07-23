Editorial: Nebraska's past budget crises provide an important lesson for now

A look at Nebraska state government’s budget history provides an important warning for the present day: Good budget times don’t last forever. Just because times are flush for the short term doesn’t mean strong revenue growth is guaranteed for the long term.

Nebraska state leaders this century have repeatedly had to learn that lesson the hard way. When recession struck in 2001, the Legislature found it needed to plug a budget hole of $220 million. But how much had lawmakers left in the state’s cash reserve for emergencies?

Only $45 million. Frantic budget cutting ensued — as did a state tax increase.

That episode by no means ended Nebraska’s budget challenges. Revenue growth eventually resumed, but in subsequent years the state experienced abrupt downturns in revenues on two more occasions, forcing new rounds of sweeping budget overhauls. In each of those instances, the Legislature had to cut $1 billion in the two-year budget in order to balance it.

So, while it’s fine to celebrate the notable revenue increase Nebraska state government currently is enjoying, a note of caution is appropriate. State Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, has rightly sent that message in his public comments.