Editorial: Nebraska's past budget crises provide an important lesson for now

A look at Nebraska state government’s budget history provides an important warning for the present day: Good budget times don’t last forever. Just because times are flush for the short term doesn’t mean strong revenue growth is guaranteed for the long term.
Nebraska state leaders this century have repeatedly had to learn that lesson the hard way. When recession struck in 2001, the Legislature found it needed to plug a budget hole of $220 million. But how much had lawmakers left in the state’s cash reserve for emergencies?
Only $45 million. Frantic budget cutting ensued — as did a state tax increase.
That episode by no means ended Nebraska’s budget challenges. Revenue growth eventually resumed, but in subsequent years the state experienced abrupt downturns in revenues on two more occasions, forcing new rounds of sweeping budget overhauls. In each of those instances, the Legislature had to cut $1 billion in the two-year budget in order to balance it.
So, while it’s fine to celebrate the notable revenue increase Nebraska state government currently is enjoying, a note of caution is appropriate. State Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, has rightly sent that message in his public comments.
State revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30 were up by more than $1 billion compared with the previous fiscal year. That’s a hefty 20.6% increase, and it brings welcome news: additional property tax relief, and an increase in the state cash reserve.
Given the revenue increase, the state’s new property tax relief program this fiscal year will be $548 million, up from $125 million in the just-ended fiscal year.
The state’s cash reserve will increase to $997 million. That’s an encouraging development, putting the account at the level recommended by fiscal analysts and capping years of work by lawmakers and the Ricketts administration to rebuild the reserve.
Perhaps Nebraska will be lucky enough to see continued strong revenue growth — but that’s not a sure thing. The economy clearly has been in unusual circumstances, reigniting as we emerge from the bizarre COVID experience while Uncle Sam provides massive emergency relief. But what will economic conditions be in two years, five years, 10?
No one can say for sure. Plus, lawmakers were told Thursday that the boost in property tax relief actually creates a slight shortfall in the state’s general fund budget.
All the more reason for Nebraska state leaders to tread cautiously with long-term commitments for spending and tax cuts. This is precisely the time to heed the lesson from the state’s past budget crises.