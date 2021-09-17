Editorial: Nebraska's prison system must move beyond mere warehousing

Much of the testimony Wednesday described extraordinary concerns and failures that a state inspector also addressed in a new report. Here are only a few examples from the legislative hearing:

Some staff members have been assigned duties for which they aren’t trained — a troubling circumstance in any employment situation but especially so in a prison enviornment, given the paramount need for safety plus the responsibility for humane treatment of inmates.

A mother testified that her son, in the general population at Lincoln Correctional Center, was locked in his cell for 2½ weeks straight, not even being released for showers. “It’s barbaric,” she told lawmakers. “It’s inhumane.”

One prison employee said he was at his post for 19 hours and that some staff members have been “forgotten,” resulting in a 24-hour shift.

A staffer at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln said that when COVID-19 hit, experienced staff with suggestions to reduce contamination were “laughed at.”

The staffing problems are dire enough already, making it hard to see how a new prison, as envisioned by the Ricketts administration, could be adequately staffed, many testifiers said. Nebraska will not build its way out of the current crisis.