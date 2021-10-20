Editorial: Nebraska's revenue trend is encouraging, but the need for caution remains

It’s heartening to see how tax revenues for Nebraska state government are exceeding projections by a large amount — $155.9 million more than predicted for July through September. Given how COVID has brought such wide-ranging uncertainty and stress since early 2020, the revenue news is especially encouraging.

Still, Nebraska officials must be cautious in terms of making long-term commitments on spending and further tax cuts.

The evidence is clear that we’re in a highly unusual economy with multiple uncertainties at present. Those uncertainties include the eventual end of federal aid; inflation; labor shortages; and possible new black swan events. Consider what happened in 2009 when the Great Recession arrived with stunning suddenness and damage. Nebraska has no reason to imagine we’re insulated from such economic shocks.

Plus, history at the State Capitol shows the value of budget caution — and the problems when the state failed to pursue sound fiscal management. Twice this century alone, the Nebraska Legislature has had to cut $1 billion in separate sessions in dealing with major revenue shortfalls.

Perhaps the positive revenue trend will continue. That’s certainly to be hoped for. But when it comes to setting long-term budget commitments, decades of experience show the need for Nebraska officials to proceed cautiously.

