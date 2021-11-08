Editorial: Nebraska's Scott Frost feels our pain, has fielded a strong team. Keep him as coach

Losses to perceived lesser teams indict the coach’s ability to have his team ready each week, but weekly Big Ten results show that the league is light on cupcakes and underscore the difficulty of the Huskers’ schedule this year.

Do we think Wisconsin and Iowa coaches and players are looking forward to facing the Huskers? Of course not. They know this is a dangerous team.

In addition, the obvious brotherhood and on-field performance of the Blackshirts is deeply heartening, It brings back memories of the Husker pride and spirit of better times and demonstrates the player-centric committed culture Frost has sought. That culture is sustainable from year to year as new players come in and this year’s younger guys step into leadership roles.

As a quick aside, that leadership will serve these players throughout life off the field. Longtime Michigan coach Bo Schembechler was once asked if he thought a particular team was his best, to which he responded that he wouldn’t be able to tell for 20 years, until his Michigan Men were well into their careers and family lives.

Frost can grow into his difficult, public-facing leadership role. It’s an understatement to say his is a tough job, but we believe Alberts provides stronger, more knowledgeable, more engaged oversight than Frost has had before.