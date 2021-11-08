Editorial: Nebraska's Scott Frost shares our pain and hopes; retaining him is the right call

We support the University of Nebraska's decision to keep Scott Frost as Husker football coach.

Clearly, he hasn’t been as successful as anyone had hoped. Clearly, the leap to being a head coach of a major program competing in what he’s called the “grown-man league” of the Big Ten was harder than he expected.

We know well the arguments against keeping him, which start with a pitiful 15-27 record, no signature wins and repeated, infuriating mistakes. Something essential is missing — top football programs play with greater consistency, and if a head coach gets credit for wins and disciplined play, Frost cannot avoid blame for delivering the opposite deep into his fourth season.

Even Bill Callahan and Mike Riley had better records and bigger wins than our native son, national championship quarterback has been able to deliver.

But a critical difference, in our view, is that Frost genuinely knows and feels Husker fans’ pain. We are confident he cares as much as any of us and hurts as much or more than any of us. Callahan, Riley and, in all probability, whomever could be hired to replace Frost lack that intangible.