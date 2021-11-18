Editorial: Nebraska's strong bumblebee numbers point to state's broader habitat successes

The humble American bumblebee offers an important lesson for Nebraska about sound environmental management.
Nebraska, The World-Herald’s Marjie Ducey reports, is proving a far more hospitable home for the bee than many other states. In eight states, the bumblebee has vanished entirely. The pollinator’s population has seen a decline of more than 50% in the Midwest and southwest regions of the country.
Nebraska’s bumblebee-friendly achievement points to broader successes in preserving our state’s natural habitat — an accomplishment all the more notable given that the vast majority of Nebraska land is in private hands and that modern farming culture has long tended toward border-to-border crop cultivation.
Nebraska still faces major challenges in preserving natural habitat, no question, but the state’s progress on this score is worth understanding and using as a model for further gains. Consider the range of notable examples across the state.
In the 1980s, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission began releasing river otters at seven locations along the state’s rivers to revive the population. The result? “It’s been an amazing success story,” said Melissa Panella, the agency’s wildlife diversity program manager.
Similar efforts by a range of Nebraska groups and federal agencies have boosted wildlife habitat along the Platte River and restored the number of bighorn sheep and bald eagles, among other animals, to healthy levels.
South-central Nebraska and Custer County offer major successes in wetlands preservation. In the Nebraska Panhandle, a local group called Platte River Basin Environments has shown great energy and vision in acquiring and preserving more than 30,000 acres for hunting, fishing and hiking, free of charge. The group’s work has boosted bighorn sheep numbers and preserved land along the North Platte River for wildlife including ducks and pheasants.
Habitat along the central Platte River basin provides vital territory for Sandhill Cranes and Canada Geese as they stop each year along their extraordinary north-south migratory journey. So many partner organizations contribute to habitat preservation in the basin that it’s impossible to have a full listing here. But a sampling includes the Crane Trust, Audubon Society, Nature Conservancy, Game and Parks, the University of Nebraska, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Trout Unlimited, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Central Platte Natural Resources District.
The state governments of Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming contribute to the Platte River efforts through their decades-old partnership to protected endangered species along the Platte, in cooperation with the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The Nebraska Environmental Trust has stood tall for more than three decades in providing financial support for well-designed conservation programs across the state. One tool in those efforts are voluntary conservation easements, used for generations by Nebraskans.
Nebraskans can be proud of our state’s success in helping the American bumblebee, progress that is just one part of a broader story of sound Nebraska environmental cooperation and achievement.