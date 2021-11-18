Editorial: Nebraska's strong bumblebee numbers point to state's broader habitat successes

The humble American bumblebee offers an important lesson for Nebraska about sound environmental management.

Nebraska, The World-Herald’s Marjie Ducey reports, is proving a far more hospitable home for the bee than many other states. In eight states, the bumblebee has vanished entirely. The pollinator’s population has seen a decline of more than 50% in the Midwest and southwest regions of the country.

Nebraska’s bumblebee-friendly achievement points to broader successes in preserving our state’s natural habitat — an accomplishment all the more notable given that the vast majority of Nebraska land is in private hands and that modern farming culture has long tended toward border-to-border crop cultivation.

Nebraska still faces major challenges in preserving natural habitat, no question, but the state’s progress on this score is worth understanding and using as a model for further gains. Consider the range of notable examples across the state.