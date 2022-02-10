Editorial: Nebraska's teachers must master basic skills, but test isn't only way to measure

Supporters of the bills say there are other ways to measure teachers’ basic skills. Elimination of the test, they say, would boost enrollment in teacher colleges overall, particularly among students of color. It also would ease the path for teachers who come to Nebraska from other states and want to work here.

We agree with the intent behind the current testing requirement. After all, freshly minted teachers ought to be able to do math, read with understanding and string together coherent sentences. If that level of competence is too high a hurdle for some people, perhaps they shouldn’t become teachers.

And Nebraska is far from alone in using the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators test, a product of Educational Testing Service. At least 17 states use the same test and same passing scores as Nebraska.

But that doesn’t mean today’s specific test is the absolute measure of whether someone has what it takes to be a good teacher. Nebraska has required basic skills tests for decades, and they have been altered over the years to make them harder or easier.