Editorial: Nebraska's teachers need our support, and not just higher pay

Local school districts are taking good first steps to deal with a shortage of teachers.

Just last week, the Elkhorn Public Schools approved stipends to boost teacher pay, such as a one-time $1,500 bonus for returning teachers and support staff. New employees will get a $100 bonus each month during the school year.

That follows the Omaha Public Schools’ decision to give $4,500 annual stipends to its teachers for the next two years, taken from the district’s allotment of pandemic recovery funds.

Certainly the extra pay will be welcomed by teachers who have felt underpaid and underappreciated. And the additional compensation may slow down the exodus of teachers from local schools. Earlier this year, for example, OPS reported that staff departures were up 43%.

But short-term bonuses will only go so far in fixing a much deeper problem. School districts, state leaders, parents and others need to take additional steps to support the teachers who are at the front lines in educating Nebraska’s young people.

Better compensation is part of it. The $9,000 in bonuses over two years in OPS is a nice boost, especially in a time of high inflation. But after two years, the district’s teachers will drop back to their regular base pay — which is sure to seem like a pay cut at that point.

Without a path to consistently higher compensation, it’s unlikely that the teacher exodus will end. And it seems certain that continued staff shortages, in turn, will lead to more teacher departures in the future.

Teachers who remain already are being asked to do more — teaching larger classes, filling in for absent colleagues when substitutes can’t be found, being transferred involuntarily to schools that have the largest staffing shortages, taking on additional responsibilities. With less time during the day to plan and grade papers, teachers have to work longer hours.

On top of that, teachers are frustrated by rising behavior problems even as they are trying to help students who lost ground academically during the pandemic.

Obviously, more teachers would help. Westside Community Schools is partnering with Midland University to help some of its paraprofessionals earn a teaching degree through a new two-year program. Other districts have had similar efforts to grow their own staff.

On a broader scale, perhaps the State of Nebraska could come up with new incentives such as free or reduced tuition or loan forgiveness to get more new teachers into the pipeline so schools can replace those who will be retiring.

But in the end, more money and more teachers alone won’t be enough. The teachers who are leaving the profession tell of being burned out by the demands and challenges of being responsible not only for teaching the 3Rs, but also feeling that parents and school administrators aren’t doing enough to address discipline issues.

And while most people may respect and value teachers, educators also have felt sharp criticism from politicians and others who are quick to make accusations of “indoctrination” on racial, political or sexual matters. Most of that criticism is ill-informed and certainly indiscriminate, leaving many dedicated educators to feel that they are under attack.

Nebraskans shouldn’t want the people who teach our children to feel attacked, unappreciated, unsupported, overwhelmed or underpaid. That’s a formula for losing good teachers and weakening the education of our next generation.

Parents can do more to help their children prioritize both academics and good behavior.

School administrators and district leaders can do more to help teachers address bad behavior in the classroom, including removing disruptive students and finding different ways to teach them while letting other children continue to learn.

Politicians can resist using an overly broad brush in talking about education issues, so they are not scoring political points at the expense of conscientious teachers who are just doing their jobs.

Combined with other efforts to boost pay and train more teachers, we can make Nebraska a welcoming and supportive place for educators — and education.