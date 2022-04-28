Editorial: Nebraska's urban initiative a highlight of productive 2022 legislative session

Today, Gov. Pete Ricketts is holding an event in North Omaha to mark the passage of a bill that will pour hundreds of millions of dollars into Nebraska’s urban communities.

The ceremonial bill signing on the Fort Omaha campus of the Metropolitan Community College is for Legislative Bill 1024, which uses state cash reserve funds and federal pandemic dollars to invest $335 million into North and South Omaha and other high-poverty areas of the state.

The measure is just one of the big-dollar, big-impact actions from the 2022 legislative session, which produced both major tax cuts and major spending.

While filibusters kept lawmakers from passing some bills that might have won majority support, the state senators still accomplished a lot. As The World-Herald’s Martha Stoddard and Erin Bamer wrote in a recent summary, some observers described the legislation that passed as “transformational,” “historic” and “record-breaking.”

The tax package reduces the top corporate and individual income tax rates, phases out income taxes on Social Security benefits and expands the use of income tax credits to offset property taxes paid. Revenue Department officials estimated the tax package would reduce state revenues more than $863 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2027.

Lawmakers say the measure will make Nebraska more competitive and could help keep more people in the state.

Meanwhile, some 40 projects and initiatives across the state will get funding under a bill allocating Nebraska’s $1.04 billion share of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, intended to help with the recovery from the pandemic. Most of the COVID relief money will go into health, human services and economic development, including tourism.

Lots of proposed projects didn’t make the cut, but the ones that were approved will allow Nebraska to do some things that otherwise would be left on the drawing board. That includes building a rural health complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and expanding mental health treatment options.

Other big ticket items include development of a 7-mile lake between Omaha and Lincoln and a $500 million canal-and-reservoir system in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska. Lawmakers took steps to advance both projects, although more details will have to be worked out later.

Of course, lawmakers didn’t get everything done this year. Despite a raft of corrections reform proposals from the Crime and Justice Institute, senators could not agree on any action before the session ended — squandering an opportunity to address some of the reasons why Nebraska’s prison system is one of the nation’s most overcrowded. Many of those problems were documented by The World-Herald’s “Paying the Price” series, as well as stories by the nonprofit Flatwater Free Press. None of those corrections issues are going away.

Similarly, Stoddard wrote recently, the frequent filibusters slowed the process and led to some acrimony among senators. Yet lawmakers generally were pleased with the session despite those stalemates.

“That has been frustrating, but yet, you look at all the things we got done,” said Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams. “I’m thankful and grateful we’ve done all we’ve done.”

For LB 1024, the bill targeting recovery of Nebraska’s underserved communities, the true proof of success will come when we learn what the $335 million accomplishes.

State Sen. Justin Wayne introduced the bill to help North Omaha and later expanded it to encompass South Omaha, parts of Lincoln and rural areas with high concentrations of low-income residents. It drew broad support from other lawmakers and was signed into law by Ricketts.

This is a unique and historic opportunity to use a large chunk of federal and state money to make a big difference in those areas. We’re glad that state leaders recognized the need and took action.

Now, it’s essential that projects to support affordable housing, infrastructure improvements, crime prevention projects and other recovery initiatives are chosen wisely. The efforts need to be well-managed and successful.

“We’ve got to step up and get it done,” Wayne has said.