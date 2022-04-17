Editorial: New efforts to deal with mental health, homelessness, will make Omaha better

Omaha is blessed with a growing number of new projects that will enhance the community in ways that may not be flashy but can truly make a difference.

Just last week, a flurry of plans were announced for various new mental health centers, including facilities to serve kids.

Meanwhile, a groundbreaking ceremony near the Siena Francis House launched work on a new micro-community of 50 tiny houses for formerly homeless people.

All of those efforts address the needs of people who may need assistance in living Nebraska’s “good life.”

In some cases, the projects are being partly funded through government grants, such as the federal American Rescue Plan Act money. About $40 million of Nebraska’s share of those funds are being targeted to expand mental health services and build new treatment facilities.

Omaha’s philanthropic community continues to show its generosity and foresight by backing these efforts. In the past, we’ve rightly hailed the private donations that build our museums and concert halls and enhance downtown parks; those community improvements are important and appreciated. But it’s noteworthy that local donors also want to make a difference with projects that can change lives and bring hope.

At The Cottages by Siena Francis, just north of the shelter’s campus, the planned tiny houses will allow independent living for people who have experienced homelessness. The 50 houses will be about 275-square-feet each, a little smaller than a typical hotel room, but big enough for a kitchen, bedroom, living room and bathroom. Residents will pay rent, but it will be subsidized so people will pay no more than 30% of their income.

The $8.2 million development is seen as the next step for people who are progressing through Siena’s programs and working their way back into the community.

As for the mental health projects, a nonprofit group is planning a $50 million inpatient behavioral health facility for children on the campus of Immanuel Medical Center in north-central Omaha. It will be operated by CHI Health, with 35 to 40 beds to serve increased needs.

Also, Omaha’s Community Alliance, a nonprofit that serves Nebraskans with mental illness, announced that it will expand services and build a new, larger headquarters at 71st Street and Mercy Road. A $60 million capital campaign is underway.

And Children’s Hospital & Medical Center expects to develop a number of pediatric mental health urgent care centers across Nebraska.

Collectively, these projects will meet real needs and make Omaha a better place to live.