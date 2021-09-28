Editorial: New friendship agreement underscores Omaha's rich Italian heritage

One of Omaha’s greatest blessings is the richness of its ethnic heritage. For many Omahans, these cultural connections extend back generations and give present-day residents a powerful sense of their roots.

Omaha’s Italian community is one of the city’s oldest and stands out for the vibrancy of its community spirit. It’s fitting that Omaha last week took an important step, through a friendship agreement, that can ultimately result in Carlentini, Sicily, becoming our seventh sister city. Many Omahans have generations-old connections to Carlentini.

The sister city designation, once completed, would be an appropriate salute to this enduring link, which holds deep meaning for many in both Omaha and Carlentini.

Carlentini Mayor Giuseppe Stefio rightly calls this a “true and unconditional friendship.”

Omaha’s connection to Italy extends back deep to our city’s earliest history. By 1908, the Italian community here numbered about 2,000. Then as now, centers of worship and fellowship brought Omahans of Italian heritage together, nurturing a shared sense of community passed on to the succeeding generations.

The many Omahans and institutions that are helping bring about this sister city connection deserve a salute. The friendship agreement is an important step forward for Omaha, building on one of our city’s most enduring and meaningful global connections.

