 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: New gateway for Creighton campus is a community plus
0 comments

Editorial: New gateway for Creighton campus is a community plus

{{featured_button_text}}
-20200310_new_creighton_ar01.JPGOMA0032565723 (copy)

Creighton University and the city of Omaha are working together on a plan to beautify the school's gateway point and slow traffic on 24th St. and California Plaza. 

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton University, through impressive long-term planning, has made important positive contributions to the development and community appearance of Omaha, including the north downtown. It’s fitting that the university, in cooperation with the City of Omaha, has turned its attention to creating a well-planned gateway project at the campus entrance on 24th Street.

The project will slow down traffic and include a variety of beautification elements. Other improvements include bicycle lanes, bus shelters and a traffic roundabout near 24th and Cass Streets.

The City of Omaha contributed $3.9 million and Creighton $2.9 million to the project.

These efforts reflect Creighton’s strong strategic planning and enhance its already significant contribution to the vitality of our city.

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert