Editorial: New gateway for Creighton campus is a community plus

Creighton University, through impressive long-term planning, has made important positive contributions to the development and community appearance of Omaha, including the north downtown. It’s fitting that the university, in cooperation with the City of Omaha, has turned its attention to creating a well-planned gateway project at the campus entrance on 24th Street.

The project will slow down traffic and include a variety of beautification elements. Other improvements include bicycle lanes, bus shelters and a traffic roundabout near 24th and Cass Streets.

The City of Omaha contributed $3.9 million and Creighton $2.9 million to the project.

These efforts reflect Creighton’s strong strategic planning and enhance its already significant contribution to the vitality of our city.

