Editorial: New pavilion will increase Joslyn's mark on the arts community

When it comes to the arts community, Omaha has much to boast about.

We have a rich and cultural performing arts scene; energetic and enthralling concert venues featuring everything from punk rock to Puccini; places where history can be examined, studied and learned from; and galleries and museums featuring the works of some of the finest artists of their times.

Among Omaha’s artistic treasures is Joslyn Art Museum. Besides being a nationally recognized example of art deco architecture, the museum features exhibit galleries, sculpture and discovery gardens, a 1,000–seat concert hall, fountain court, as well as educational galleries, classrooms and lecture halls. It is not only a place to appreciate art, but to learn more about it as well.

In less than two months, the museum will temporarily close for two years as it begins work on its next adventure: The new $100 million Rhonda and Howard Hawks Pavilion. Built to the northeast of the existing building, the pavilion will connect to the current structure’s glass atrium. New sculpture gardens will wrap the site and weave the buildings and outdoor spaces together.

The pavilion will also house new community spaces and classrooms, and work will include renovations of office spaces in the original building.

The new gallery spaces will offer the public unprecedented access to the nationally renowned Phillip G. Schrager Collection of Contemporary Art. Schrager’s widow, Terri, donated more than 50 pieces from the collection to the museum in 2016, greatly expanding its range of 20th century artists. Schrager, an Omaha businessman who founded the Pacesetter Corp., died in 2010.

The facade of the new pavilion will be made of light-colored precast panels that will contain specks of pink from granite, quartz and other stones. The museum’s entrance will relocate to the northern edge of the site, off Davenport Street. It makes the door more visible and provides a new covered drop-off area for inclement weather.

The renovation and expansion will lower a big wall on the southeast side so that people can see more of the original building as they drive or walk past.

In total, the project will add 42,000 square feet to the museum, making it an even larger artistic attraction — in size, style and substance — than it is already.

To accommodate the work — and for the safety of staff and visitors — Joslyn will temporarily close for two years beginning on May 2. It is expected to reopen in 2024. When it does reopen, visitors will once again be able to go to the museum free of charge just as they can now.

We encourage the public to take advantage of the closing window of time to visit Joslyn and take in what it has to offer. Once it closes, we will eagerly await the opening of the new pavilion and all that it will bring to Omaha’s arts and culture community.