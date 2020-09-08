Editorial: New rules help ensure farm subsidies go to actual farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun to implement new restrictions on who is eligible to receive farm commodity payments. The requirements, directed by the 2018 farm bill, are warranted. As Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley has long asserted, farm supports can be sustained only if the public has confidence the payments are going to individuals genuinely involved in farm production.
Under the USDA rules, a payment recipient must provide either 25% of a farm’s total management hours on an annual basis or perform at least 500 hours of management annually. The individual also must provide the management on a “regular, continuous and substantial” basis.
These requirements assure proper accountability for the nation’s farm payments.
