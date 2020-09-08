 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: New rules help ensure farm subsidies go to actual farmers
1 comment

Editorial: New rules help ensure farm subsidies go to actual farmers

Only $5 for 5 months
teaser farmer field (copy)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun to implement new restrictions on who is eligible to receive farm commodity payments. 

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun to implement new restrictions on who is eligible to receive farm commodity payments. The requirements, directed by the 2018 farm bill, are warranted. As Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley has long asserted, farm supports can be sustained only if the public has confidence the payments are going to individuals genuinely involved in farm production.

Under the USDA rules, a payment recipient must provide either 25% of a farm’s total management hours on an annual basis or perform at least 500 hours of management annually. The individual also must provide the management on a “regular, continuous and substantial” basis.

These requirements assure proper accountability for the nation’s farm payments.

1 comment

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert