Editorial: No, COVID is not comparable, in any way, to the flu

COVID-19 is not the flu.
We thought that was clearly established more than a year ago, so we were surprised and discouraged when Pete Ricketts trotted out the flu canard in opposing school mask mandates.
“We don’t mask up kids for the flu,” Dr. Gov. Ricketts said. “There’s no reason to mask them up for the coronavirus. They’re not going to be at risk.”
Gov. (Not Really a Doctor) Ricketts cited federal estimates for U.S. pediatric influenza deaths during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 flu seasons — 477 and 434, respectively — to an estimated 385 who had died from COVID-19 through Aug. 21. Less than a month later, that figure has topped 520, with pediatric COVID hospitalizations rising and a quarter of the year left.
Real doctors at the University of Nebraska Medical Center offered another perspective.
CDC data indicate children are about four times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than they are with the flu, Dr. Kari Simonsen, chairwoman of UNMC’s pediatrics department, told The World-Herald’s Julie Anderson. Typically, about 46,000 children a year nationwide are hospitalized with the flu. More than 200,000 were hospitalized with COVID-19 through May, before the delta surge.
Real doctors also see lingering effects in some children, which Simonsen said is not an issue with flu.
Ricketts said last week on Fox News that, concerning COVID, people “don’t know who to trust right now.”
Trust real Nebraska doctors. Protect children.
Comparing COVID to the flu at any level gives fuel to misinformed deniers and inhibits our ability to return to normal life and rebuild our economy by putting this scourge behind us.