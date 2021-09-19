Editorial: No, COVID is not comparable, in any way, to the flu

COVID-19 is not the flu.

We thought that was clearly established more than a year ago, so we were surprised and discouraged when Pete Ricketts trotted out the flu canard in opposing school mask mandates.

“We don’t mask up kids for the flu,” Dr. Gov. Ricketts said. “There’s no reason to mask them up for the coronavirus. They’re not going to be at risk.”

Gov. (Not Really a Doctor) Ricketts cited federal estimates for U.S. pediatric influenza deaths during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 flu seasons — 477 and 434, respectively — to an estimated 385 who had died from COVID-19 through Aug. 21. Less than a month later, that figure has topped 520, with pediatric COVID hospitalizations rising and a quarter of the year left.

Real doctors at the University of Nebraska Medical Center offered another perspective.