Editorial: North Omaha initiatives show opportunities for progress in 2021

The year 2020, as terrible as it has been, has spurred needed national dialogue about the importance of increased racial understanding. As the new year moves forward, our country should look to ways to promote the health and well-being of Americans of all backgrounds.

In 2021, it’s vital to progress from talking about positive change to working collaboratively to make that change actually happen.

It’s encouraging that Nebraska has positive opportunities on this score, with some successes already achieved.

The Nebraska state government, for example, recently announced plans to open an Department of Economic Development field office in North Omaha. In addition, the state is making changes in its procurement and contracting, aiming to increase its business with minority and small businesses, Gov. Pete Ricketts said.

As North Omaha leaders note, how much difference those efforts make will depend on the actual commitment made over time as well as the state’s ability to work with local organizations. But the potential for progress is real, especially since the state’s efforts can complement additional encouraging developments in North Omaha. Here are just a few of the examples: