Editorial: NU regents must stick with their proper role and not intrude on faculty authority

Nebraskans have benefited greatly over the past two decades from conscientious service by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. The regents’ constructive approach, in concert with the university administration and faculty, has helped the NU system make major strides forward in terms of stronger academic ambition and achievement, increased national and international recognition of top-flight programs, progress on capital construction needs, and coordinated strategic planning.
The regents have worked well with each the NU presidents this century — Dennis Smith, J.B. Milliken, Hank Bounds and Ted Carter. Maintaining a positive working relationship among the system’s top leaders is vital. The regents this century have moved NU past the divisive parochial quarreling between Omaha and Lincoln seen in the ’90s. And when controversies have arisen, the regents resolved matters through constructive negotiation and trust-building. That was the case early this century regarding stem cell research.
The regents have pursued their proper role, setting overall strategic vision and overseeing top-level management and budget duties. They have properly respected the role of NU administration and faculty, including their prerogative to decide matters regarding curriculum.
NU regents will put this progress at risk if they approve the proposal from Regent Jim Pillen to forbid the teaching of critical race theory on NU campuses. Pillen will introduce the proposal at the board’s Aug. 13 meeting.
Approval of the resolution would break with the regents’ tradition of leaving curricular matters to administration and faculty — a separation of powers that the Higher Learning Commission, the organization through which NU is accredited, describes as fundamental to sound university governance. Management of a university system is the responsibility of administration, and faculty are “to oversee academic matters.”
Pillen is running for governor, and his focus on critical race theory — spurred by his rivalry with candidate Charles Herbster — risks warping the role of the regents in the way it has already warped the 2022 Nebraska governor’s race. The contest for the Republican nomination so far is focusing on hot-button issues pegged to inflammatory claims on social media and cable TV. That’s woefully shortsighted. The election needs to be about the future — about how Nebraska can best position itself to maximize economic opportunity, keep communities strong and send the message that the state is a welcoming place for all.
Carter, along with the chancellors of at UNL, UNO and UNK, have issued what they termed a “unified statement in defense of freedom of expression” opposing Pillen’s proposal. “As we have shared with Regent Pillen,” they wrote, “we have significant concerns about the resolution and how it would be interpreted by the faculty, staff and students we hope to recruit and retain.”
These university leaders are underscoring a key point for NU and the academic community overall: In higher education, it’s crucial to encourage a free market of ideas rather than imposing politicized regulation. For sound management of a university system, regents should stick to their proper role instead of interfering, as non-specialists, in the particulars of curriculum.
Experience in some other states provides a warning that NU regents should heed. Regents in those states have irresponsibly allowed political issues to intrude into university decision-making. That political focus has spurred a harmful pattern, pulling university management in those states into a series of painful controversies. The resulting discord diverted universities from their central mission, undermined relations between regents and administrators, and sowed cynicism among the public.
NU regents can help Nebraska avoid such terrible harm by rejecting the Pillen resolution.