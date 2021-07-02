Editorial: Nurturing a strong downtown can bring big benefits to Omaha

Omaha has long been a growing city, stretching westward. In the wake of that residential and commercial development, it’s important for Omaha to make strategic decisions that keep its downtown healthy. The current redevelopment of the riverfront and Gene Leahy Mall areas provides an occasion to reflect on the benefits to a city when it sustains its urban core.

A healthy downtown provides multiple community benefits:

It sends a positive message about a city’s character and civic culture. It’s a way of saying, “This is a confident community that promotes its economic health and has a positive sense of place.”

It provides an encouraging welcome to visitors — a message of particular importance for Omaha at College World Series time. Sending a positive message is needed, too, for visitors to the city’s convention center-arena, the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium (Nebraska’s No. 1 tourist site) and other downtown venues.

It goes hand in hand with a community culture inviting to young workers and newcomers of all backgrounds.

It provides jobs and economic opportunity crucial to nearby residents — in our city’s case, residents of North and South Omaha, many of whom face transportation challenges in reaching jobs outside the urban core.