Editorial: Offutt lab uses science to show reverence for fallen service personnel

Our society has an enduring responsibility to honor our military, whose personnel have defended us in peacetime and war. As part of that obligation, we salute the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Amid the upheaval of battle, the remains of many of those Americans have long gone unidentified, in a wide range of locales — waters off Hawaii, fields in Europe, hillsides in Korea, jungles in Vietnam.

Nebraskans can take pride that thanks to the extraordinary work of the forensic laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, identification of a growing number of those fallen Americans has at last been achieved. As a result, it’s become possible for those men and women to come home for burial with appropriate military honors.

Time and again in recent years, military families have expressed thanks as years of uncertainty gave way to knowing that a loved one would receive a proper salute and final rest.

The scientific skill demonstrated at Offutt by Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency personnel is of the highest order. Just as important, Offutt staff members have won praise for their outreach to families in carrying out the complicated process of returning remains from far-flung locations.