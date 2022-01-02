Editorial: Oh, 2022, what terrors and joys do you bring?

OUT OF THIS WORLD: Every attempt to predict the future is bold, but when it comes to exploring space, humanity has a good track record. So, this year we predict that the James Webb Telescope will come alive and put some of humanity’s biggest questions to work with realistic expectations of discovering answers to them. Brace for the most awe-inspiring images ever captured, and to be fascinated by the discoveries.

AROUND THE GLOBE: Extreme global poverty, defined as income of $2 a day or less, will resume its decline after a COVID-driven uptick in 2020. Roughly 1.9 billion people around the world have been lifted from that level over the past two decades. Yet roughly 600,000 Americans will be homeless — though those people have income exceeding the lowest global level.

BACK HOME: The remade Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha will open on schedule around Memorial Day, and be such a hit that it builds further excitement for riverfront amenities set for completion over the next couple of years.