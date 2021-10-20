Editorial: Omaha area has major need to help homeless youth; this important project can help

Imagine being a homeless teenager in Omaha, stripped of the needed supports for a stable life.

Help from family? Not possible. Your home life involved physical abuse. For some homeless youths, the abuse at home involved sexual trauma.

Help from government agencies? Not possible either, because you have no official documentation enabling you to apply for assistance. This is a widespread problem for many homeless youths here and elsewhere in the country.

You live day by day, shaken by the uncertainties and risks. The lure of drug use is powerful. Some homeless youths you know have fallen under the control of a pimp. Some struggle with mental health.

You have no one to guide you, no one to serve as a mentor to lead you to stability.

Yet, hope is possible. Some nonprofits in the Omaha area specialize in helping homeless youths and reconnecting them to society.

The need for such help in Omaha is growing, and it has spurred plans by one of the nonprofits, Youth Emergency Services (YES), to pursue a $22 million plan to renovate the vacant Omaha Housing Authority administrative hub northwest of 27th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue. The nonprofit currently has a waiting list and has had to turn young people away from services.